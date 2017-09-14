Farm Credit Canada has donated $1,000 to Alexander Elementary School's nutrition program. Since 2004, FCC has been collecting food as part of its annual FCC Drive Away Hunger campaign in support of local food banks and hunger programs. In addition to food collection tractor tours across the country, FCC offices participate in local fundraising events in support of FCC Drive Away Hunger. Seen here are Brenda Pifko of Farm Credit Canada, Alexander School principal Dani Morrow, and FCC's Jackie Pittet. (Submitted)