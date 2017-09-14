By Nicole Trigg

CBAL Settlement Worker

Moving to a new country can be one of the most exciting experiences that can happen in a person's life, but it can also be one of the most challenging. There is a free program in Invermere that can help with this transition.

If you have moved to Canada as a permanent resident or refugee or if you are here on a temporary work permit, free language services and community support are available to you. The Columbia Basin Alliance for Literacy (CBAL) is contracted by both the federal and provincial governments to provide settlement support to newcomers throughout the Columbia Basin.

When you register for the program, you are eligible for a language assessment, one-to-one tutoring, and weekly English language classes at no charge. Classes are taught by Language Instruction for Newcomers to Canada (LINC) Instructor Hannah Wong, a very experienced instructor with extensive teaching experience in Asia.

If you have any questions about living in Canada such as citizenship, employment, skills training, filing taxes or community services, you can contact the local Settlement Worker at any time to receive help in person or by email and over the phone.

Free monthly workshops are also offered, covering topics such as resume building, wildlife safety, winter driving, filing taxes, workplace health and safety, and more.

If you are a long-time permanent resident wanting to improve your writing skills, this help is available through CBAL's Adult Literacy program.

For more information and/or to register for the program, please contact Settlement Worker Nicole Trigg at 250-341-7188 or email windermerevalleysettlement@cbal.org to set up an appointment at the CBAL office in downtown Invermere, located at 712-B 10th Street directly across from the old community hall parking lot (look for the Immigrant Welcome Centre sign).