If your teen needs a chance to cool down and 'chill', Studio B Yoga has the perfect opportunity.

They are once again partnering with Chilliwack Restorative Justice & Youth Advocacy Association to provide a free program focused on Chilliwack youth, ages 13-15 years old. The purpose of the program, called Be Chill, is to engage and empower youth in learning sessions and activities focused on leading a balanced, mindful and healthy lifestyle. The instructors have incorporated the foundations and values of yoga with life skills to create an eight-week series. The program includes a healthy snack, discussion and journaling time in a safe environment surrounded by a passionate and enthusiastic team.

Be Chill runs Mondays from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. beginning Sept. 25, (excluding holidays) and runs for eight weeks at Studio B Yoga, #8-45540 Market Way, Chilliwack.

There are still a few spaces available but registration is required and application forms are available at www.studiobyoga.ca. The completed application form can be submitted in person to Studio B Yoga at the above address or Chilliwack Restorative Justice, 45877 Wellington Avenue, Chilliwack no later than September 20, 2017. Applications may also be submitted via email to kaley@restoringjustice.ca.