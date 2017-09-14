  • Connect with Us

Community Papers

Chilliwack youth offered time to “be chill”

<p>Studio B Yoga is once again holding its Be Chill Yoga series. (Submitted photo)</p> -

Studio B Yoga is once again holding its Be Chill Yoga series. (Submitted photo)

— image credit:
  • by  Jessica Peters - Chilliwack Progress
  •  posted Sep 14, 2017 at 12:30 PM— updated Sep 14, 2017 at 1:01 PM

If your teen needs a chance to cool down and 'chill', Studio B Yoga has the perfect opportunity.

They are once again partnering with Chilliwack Restorative Justice & Youth Advocacy Association to provide a free program focused on Chilliwack youth, ages 13-15 years old. The purpose of the program, called Be Chill, is to engage and empower youth in learning sessions and activities focused on leading a balanced, mindful and healthy lifestyle. The instructors have incorporated the foundations and values of yoga with life skills to create an eight-week series. The program includes a healthy snack, discussion and journaling time in a safe environment surrounded by a passionate and enthusiastic team.

Be Chill runs Mondays from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. beginning Sept. 25, (excluding holidays) and runs for eight weeks at Studio B Yoga, #8-45540 Market Way, Chilliwack.

There are still a few spaces available but registration is required and application forms are available at www.studiobyoga.ca. The completed application form can be submitted in person to Studio B Yoga at the above address or Chilliwack Restorative Justice, 45877 Wellington Avenue, Chilliwack no later than September 20, 2017. Applications may also be submitted via email to kaley@restoringjustice.ca.

We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

You might like ...