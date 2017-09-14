  • Connect with Us

Community Papers

Home expo at Qualicum Beach Civic Centre

<p>From left, Shirley Thorleifson, Dave King and Pete Van Oorschot of Parksville read literature while enjoying a row of foot massage stations in the 2015 Home Expo at Qualicum Beach Civic Centre last Friday. — NEWS file photo</p> -

From left, Shirley Thorleifson, Dave King and Pete Van Oorschot of Parksville read literature while enjoying a row of foot massage stations in the 2015 Home Expo at Qualicum Beach Civic Centre last Friday. — NEWS file photo

— image credit:
  •  posted Sep 14, 2017 at 12:30 PM— updated Sep 14, 2017 at 1:00 PM

Locals have one more chance this year to check out the latest in home improvement and design.

The Oceanside Fall 2017 Home Expo runs Sept. 15-17 at the Qualicum Beach Civic Centre. (747 Jones St.). Admission is free.

Local industry experts will be on hand all weekend to discuss the ideas people have for their homes.

There will be more than 50 exhibitors over the three days. Exhibitors have new products and in-booth demonstrations.

The expo will be open Friday from 1-6 p.m., Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The fall expo is produced by Evergreen Exhibitions Ltd., which celebrated its 30th anniversary in the Parksville Qualicum Beach area in 2016.

For more information, visit www.homeshowtime.com/oceanside-fall-2017-home-expo/.

— NEWS Staff

We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

You might like ...