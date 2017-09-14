From left, Shirley Thorleifson, Dave King and Pete Van Oorschot of Parksville read literature while enjoying a row of foot massage stations in the 2015 Home Expo at Qualicum Beach Civic Centre last Friday. — NEWS file photo

Locals have one more chance this year to check out the latest in home improvement and design.

The Oceanside Fall 2017 Home Expo runs Sept. 15-17 at the Qualicum Beach Civic Centre. (747 Jones St.). Admission is free.

Local industry experts will be on hand all weekend to discuss the ideas people have for their homes.

There will be more than 50 exhibitors over the three days. Exhibitors have new products and in-booth demonstrations.

The expo will be open Friday from 1-6 p.m., Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The fall expo is produced by Evergreen Exhibitions Ltd., which celebrated its 30th anniversary in the Parksville Qualicum Beach area in 2016.

For more information, visit www.homeshowtime.com/oceanside-fall-2017-home-expo/.

— NEWS Staff