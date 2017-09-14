Quesnel welcomes the iconic Canadian band 54-40 as part of the grand opening of the West Fraser Centre this weekend.

"We are thrilled to be coming to the community of Quesnel. In 30-plus years of touring, we have never played in Quesnel and it is about time," 54-40 singer-songwriter-frontman Neil Osborne said.

"It is also very special to us that we will perform the first concert in the new West Fraser Centre."

From the opening guitar riff of "Ocean Pearl" to the unforgettable baritone hook of "I Go Blind", if you grew up in Canada in the 90s, 54-40 was the soundtrack to your childhood, whether you knew it or not. For many more seasoned fans, they were the post-punk icons that leapt from the early 80s Vancouver dive-bar scene and landed confidently on the international stadium stage. With over a million records sold worldwide, a career spanning 30 years, and a catalogue of hits that occupy the airways to this day, Osborne still finds himself with a restless soul.

With classic favourites and exciting new sounds, 54-40 performs Saturday, Sept. 16 with doors open at 7 p.m. and show beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for the concert are $10 and available only at the Quesnel and Districts Arts and Recreation Centre. Donations collected at the concert go to the Performing Arts Fund.