The Kindale Developmental Association, Lake City Casino and Match Eatery and Public House invite everyone to their fifth annual charity barbecue Sunday.

The event is from noon to 3 p.m. and Match will be grilling up burgers for a minimum donation of $10 .

"Lake City Casino is proud of having raised just under $30,000 from the four years of barbecue fun, together with our staff and customers, knowing that it is helping make a difference in the lives of people with diverse abilities" said Ryan Doherty, general manager.

The event will benefit Kindale, which has been impacted by flooding at its Armstrong location.

"Since the devastating flooding in Armstrong and with two locations still closed, Kindale is very

"It is going to be an absolutely amazing afternoon and we are so happy that the amazing Shawn Lightfoot will be again providing live entertainment" said Cindy Masters, with Kindale.

"Joining in the fun and volunteering will be the Vernon Winter Carnival royalty and new candidates."