Scooter convoy takes on South Main
Part of an annual scooter brunch tradition, eight Penticton seniors piled onto their motorized scooters and rolled from Athens Creek Lodge retirement community to Skaha Lake, making a scooter convoy down South Main Street. Despite a summer of smoke, it was clear skies and an early fall breeze, making for a beautiful day for a stroll — or a roll.
Dustin Godfrey/Western News
