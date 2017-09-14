With the addition of rapid expansion of separate bike lanes in Victoria and Saanich comes the addition of cyclists on the roads.

And for that, the Greater Victoria Bike to Work Society, in partnership with the CRD, Joyriding, and BikeCyclers, have come together to offer the Bike Freedom: Knowledge and skills training for adults 55-plus.

Earlier this year the Shelbourne Valley Action Plan $12.5 million short-term mobility option was adopted. It will add (mostly) separated cycling lanes on Shelbourne between North Dairy and McKenzie within the next few years.

In the meantime, Victoria will complete a $7 million installation of two-way bike lane connections on Cook, Fort, Wharf and Pandora (complete) streets.

The new lanes are creating interest and additional users, as a Victoria study already proved.

The series of courses uses instructors who are 55-and-old, and his designed for small groups, up to six people in each one. It will run at a relaxed pace with plenty of opportunity for questions.

The program is delivered in three parts, starting in class, then moving to the parking lot and the road. The program started successfully in Fairfield, James Bay and Sidney earlier this year.

Classes run across three weekends in September and October, at Saint Dunstan's Church in Gordon Head, at 1806 San Juan Ave.

Classes are Sunday, Sept. 17, 1 to 4 p.m. (Best Practices of Safe Cycling), Sunday, Sept. 24, 1 to 4 p.m. (Bike Handling Skills), and Sunday, Oct. 1, 1 to 4 p.m. (On the Road).

Register online at biketoworkvictoria.ca/bike-skills or call the 250-920-5775

Cost is $25 per class.