Canadian Museum of Flight Sopwith Pup pilot Al French poses with co-pilot Snoopy and Emily Bush from the Langley Animal Protection Society. C. Deminchuk photo

The Canadian Museum of Flight will be hosting a dog-friendly event at its Langley Regional Airport location on Saturday, Sept. 23.

If your bent is dogs, airplanes, or both, the Pups for Pups event running from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. is for you.

Pups for Pups features a dog photo op with a First World War Sopwith Pup plane, a 'Wagging Tails' cooking demo, a dog agility performance, museum tours, and an aircraft flyover.

Admission is by donation with proceeds going to the Langley Animal Protection Society (LAPS) and the Canadian Museum of Flight.

Visit the flight museum online at www.canadianflight.org