Pups for Pups

Two Langley non-profits are collaborating on a "plane doggone fun" fundraiser next week.

The event, dubbed Pups for Pups, is designed to help both the Canadian Museum of Flight and the Langley Animal Protection Society.

The flight museum has been hosting a series of themed social events throughout the summer aimed at raising a little money for day-to-day operations, plus drawing people in to discover the facilities at the Langley Regional Airport.

But this month, organizer Carla Deminchuk and her team have joined forces with LAPS to create a little more "unique" event.

Pups for Pups runs Saturday, Sept. 23, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with admission by donation.

Guests are encouraged to bring their own dogs down to the museum to have their photos taken with the First World War replica Sopwith Pup. The event will also feature flying dog agility demos and flyovers, with "gourmet" hotdogs and "pupcorn" being served up.

All the money raised that day will be split between the two Langley organizations.

