The Luxton Fall Fair has some returning and new attractions this year which many will enjoy.

This year's edition will feature sand drags this Saturday and Sunday starting at noon. Sand drag classes include stock, street, modified, four-wheel drives (stock, street, modified gas and diesel), street high performance, gas, and diesel. Four cylinder, six cylinder, and eight cylinder vehicles will also be on display.

Admission to the sand drags is $10 per day or $15 for a Saturday and Sunday ticket. Kids under 14 are free with an adult.

But it's not just racing, that's sure to entertain the family. The fair gets underway this Friday (Sept 15) with a number of fun exhibits and demonstrations.

Of course, always popular is the return of the midway. On Friday, rides will be open from 3 to 10 p.m. and will open again on Saturday from noon until 10 p.m. Wristbands for either day are $40. The midway will also be open on Sunday, from noon until 6 p.m. and wristbands are $35.

New this year is a section featuring entries from children sections as well as a canning and a baking section including novice baking, golden age baking and gluten free baking.

The canning competition includes novice preserving, golden age preserving, jams and jellies, fruit, pickles, and vegetables.

There will also be the antique Luxton farm equipment display and demos throughout the fair as well as arts in the barn (sponsored by the Vancouver Island Blacksmith Association), and a clay baking oven demonstration.

Admission to the grounds is free but donations will be accepted.

