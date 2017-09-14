- Home
Expanded Trail fitness centre now open
The newly-opened expanded fitness facility at the Trail Aquatic Centre has been a hit with users this week. The 300,000 project, which added 1,000 square feet to the fitness room, opened to the public on Monday. The large area includes a variety of weights and exercise balls plus plenty of natural light right off the north end of the centre.
The new 1000-square foot fitness room is already proving popular with TALC users
