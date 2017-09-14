Need some help learning how to get the most out of your iPad/iPhone? This course is for you.

Comox Valley Adult Learning Centre is offering iPad/ iPhone workshops.

Are you new to the technology? Then this five-week workshop is for you. You'll learn the basics of operating and getting the most out of this popular Apple device.

There are two classes from which to choose - Mondays and Wednesdays.

The Monday classes run Oct.2 - Nov. 6 from 1-3 p.m. (no classes Oct. 9). The Wednesday classes run Oct. 4-Nov. 1, 1-3 p.m.

Classes take place at the Learning Centre, 1507A McPhee Ave. in Courtenay. Call 250-338-9906 for more information.