50 YEARS AGO:

Sandra Gunderson of Vinsulla won the overall high point trophy at Raft River Riders' two-day gymkhana.

45 YEARS AGO:

The official opening of Dr. Helmcken Memorial Hospital was to take place on Sept. 23. Members of the Helmcken family from Victoria and California were to attend.

A rash of building enthusiasm struck Clearwater. Glen Small was constructing a new metal store to house a new line of Ski-Doos. A second storey over the store owned by George Rose was well underway, and an extension was being built on the Brookfield Plaza building for a dentist office and barber shop. An addition to Dutch Lake Elementary was all but finished, and a new Times building was under construction.

35 YEARS AGO:

The bodies of six people missing in Wells Gray Park were found in the charred remains of the Johnson's Plymouth sedan. A Vancouver man found the car while picking berries north of Clearwater.

A raft carrying two people from Vancouver and two from Calgary capsized in the North Thompson River. The four had been warned not to attempt to ride through the Mad River Rapids. They lost about $5,000 worth of gear and camera equipment.

About 70 people were on hand to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Clearwater's United Church. Arnold Gregory and Gordon Bennett planted a silver maple donated by Stan Johnson.

Wade King of Vavenby took home the trophy as the all round junior boy's logger at the annual Vavenby Loggers Days.

30 YEARS AGO:

About 35 enthusiastic persons took part in the fourth annual Terry Fox Run in Clearwater. The course took them from Clearwater Secondary School through Weyerhaeuser subdivision, down Stegg Hill, past Raft River Elementary to Highway 5, and then back to CSS.

Members of the newly formed Clearwater and District Highway Rescue and Ambulance group were making plans for the organization.

25 YEARS AGO:

Birch Island teenagers Corey Jensen and Nissa Jensen earned praise for their roles they played following an accident. A 43-year-old Clearwater man suffered undetermined injuries after the small cat he was operating rolled several times down an embankment. Nissa directed emergency personnel to the scene while Corey used his ATV to transport them.

Members of the Ray and Ludtke families held a joint reunion at the Upper Clearwater Hall and the Ray Farm over the Labor Day weekend.

20 YEARS AGO:

Retrieving value from waste wood, enhancing forest-based recreation and providing programs to enable the workforce to meet changing conditions were the three areas identified for job creation by consultant John McGuire in a report to the North Thompson Forest Sector Advisory Committee. The group was seeking ideas that could be funded by Forest Renewal B.C.

15 YEARS AGO:

Berni Easson cut the ribbon to officially open the new Dr. Helmcken Memorial Hospital in Clearwater. Dignitaries in attendance included health region CEO Martin MacMahon, hospital district chair Steve Quinn, and MLA Kevin Krueger. Over 200 local residents attended the event.

Stopgap measures were in place to temporarily repair a washout that had occurred on the 26 km stretch of road between Blue River and Murtle Lake. "It is certainly not safe for public travel," said Rick Blixrud, highways regional manager out of Prince George. The road had remained closed since the previous May, despite complaints from tourism operators.

Construction on the three-tiered viewing platform adjacent to Raft River commenced, following a two-month delay.

10 YEARS AGO:

Recruitment efforts must be stepped up following the loss of two more rural doctors in Clearwater. Doctors Ifor and Jennifer Thomas announced they would be closing their medical practice, effective Dec. 15, 2007. "I really don't know what we're going to do," said Dr. Robert Mackenzie, chief of staff at the hospital.

Leslie Groulx, a self-professed life-long learner, was recognized by the Ministry of Community Services. Groulx was one of 13 local government employees across the province recognized for their valued skills and experience. She was presented a certificate in Local Government Service Delivery at the Thompson Nicola Regional District board meeting by the chair, Peter Milobar.

Clearwater Secondary School principal Alan Stel stepped into the shoes vacated by Rick Kienlein, who transferred to Sahali Secondary School in Kamloops. Accepting the top position at the school, Stel arrived from Keremeos, a community similar in size to Clearwater, with 16 years experience as an English teacher and an administrator.

"Something for everyone," was on the agenda at the 58th annual North Thompson Fall Fair and Rodeo held the Labour Day weekend in Barriere. "It was great," said NTFFRA president Jill Hayward, "We had three full days of first rate family entertainment that blended beautifully with our agricultural fair."

5 YEARS AGO:

Ken Nicholson, the physiotherapist at Dr. Helmcken Memorial Hospital for 23 years, retired.

Clearwater's Aliya Bieber, Miss Wells Gray Infocenter, was crowned as Ambassador during the 63rd annual North Thompson Fall Fair and Rodeo pageant in Barriere.

The costs of building a roundabout are comparable with those of installing a traffic light, said a Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure spokesperson.

1 YEAR AGO:

A small propane explosion resulted in the temporary evacuation of Dutch Lake Community Centre. One person was injured in the blast but apparently not seriously.

Youngsters of all ages gathered on the beach at Dutch Lake as the Clearwater Canoe Regatta made a comeback after an absence of one year.