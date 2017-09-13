- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- Impress
-
Community Papers
This Week — Episode 50
Shannon Lough, Kim Godfrey, Tyler Portelance, Lyle McNish and Joey Jack in the 50th Episode of This Week. (Ed Evans / The Northern View)
All former hosts of the Northern View's "This Week" podcast return for the 50th episode.
Tyler Portelance, Kim Godfrey, Lyle McNish, Joey Jack, Shannon Lough and Nivan Sharma make an appearance to read the latest Prince Rupert news.
A breaking news story interrupts the podcast, after sports reporter Matthew Allen, returns from Mount Hays where there has been a landslide following a heavy dose of rain on Sunday, Sept. 10.
For previous episodes of This Week click here.
RELATED: MOUNT HAYS LANDSLIDE
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.