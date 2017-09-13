School's back already! What happened to our summer? Lazy days camping at the lake, fishing, hiking, family coming for a reunion…

Special events we always look forward to were cancelled because of wildfires, but most of us in the immediate area have been spared loss to property, for which we are truly thankful.

I can't remember ever looking forward to the arrival of a heavy snowfall to smother remaining persistent fires. Hearing about devastation from fires and floods in other parts of the world makes us realize just how fortunate we are.

Activities start up again

At the Seniors' Centre: Whist and Crib at 1 p.m. started Sept. 5, Carpet Bowling 10 a.m. Sept. 7; handbell ringing 10 a.m. Sept. 11; tai chi chih also Sept. 11; pancake breakfast 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

On Sept. 28 they will hold a combination general and directors meeting. You are urged to come out to learn how the Centre is operated.

The Golden Centre on Front Street – home of the Quesnel branch of the Old Age Pensioners Organization (OAPO) began its new season Sept. 7. The Centre is open from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday serving its 'signature' nutritious affordable lunch over the noon hour. Folks gather for cards every afternoon except Tuesday. Their first general meeting of the new season will be Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 1 p.m.

Two bits of news: Thanks to a grant from the Quesnel Community Foundation, the Centre had new upgraded LED lights installed throughout in the early spring by Service Electric. Card players, bridge players and quilters will all benefit from better lighting.

Quesnel will host the fall Regional Meeting Thursday, Sept. 28. Delegates from Williams Lake and Lac La Hache will join those in Quesnel to share news and discuss items relevant to all. Members are encouraged to attend, starting at 11:30 a.m. Lunch will be served at a modest cost before the meeting, which starts at 1 p.m.

Rose Iverson now

101 years young

Now living in Fort St. John but remembered by many here; Rose Iverson (pictured above) lived in Quesnel until 2010. She celebrated her 101st birthday May 2. She has two great-grandchildren, Sawyer and Tanner Lowery. With the help of Fran Gibbons and the Cariboo Observer, Rose says hi to all her friends.

Ruth Scoullar is a seniors advocate and regular Observer contributor.