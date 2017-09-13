Check out the lake’s most popular authors at the Cowichan Lake Library. (Gazette file)

What is Cowichan Lake reading?

According to the Cowichan Lake Library, some authors are more popular with lake folks than others.

So if you've finished most of your summer reads and are looking for some books to add to your list, here's the top 10 authors being read at the lake:

1. James Patterson

2. Lee Child

3. Heather Graham

4. Geronimo Stilton

5. Iris Johansen

6. Nora Roberts

7. John Grisham

8. Janet Evanovich

9. Carolyn Keene

10. Thea Stilton

"If you're not familiar with the Stiltons, you might want to search their works online," library staff advised.