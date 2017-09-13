  • Connect with Us

Community Papers

Plenty on the agenda during mid-September

  •  posted Sep 13, 2017 at 6:30 PM— updated Sep 13, 2017 at 7:00 PM

NOW UNTIL SEPT. 30

Live Theatre: Jeeves Takes A Bow, Chemainus Theatre Festival, tickets are available for matinee and evening shows by calling the box office at 1-800-565-7738, or at chemainustheatre.ca.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 15

Chemainus Seniors Drop-In Centre Society: Muffin morning, 9:30-11 a.m., Chemainus Seniors Drop-In Centre, 9824 Willow St., Chemainus.

Meat Draw: Chemainus Legion 191, 4-7 p.m., 9775 Chemainus Rd.

Music Trivia: With hosts Jeff Harrison and Stephen Parson, 8:30 p.m. music bingo, trivia at 9, Horseshoe Bay Inn Pub, 9576 Chemainus Rd.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 16

Salmon barbecue and bannock: special fundraiser to purchase stage drapery and LED lighting to keep musicians cooler than they already are, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Crofton Hotel, 1534 Joan Ave., Crofton.

Stone Sculpting Symposium: featuring some of B.C.'s most renowned sculptors, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., B.C. Marble Products, 9401 Trans Canada Highway, Chemainus.

Meat Draw: Chemainus Legion 191, 3-6 p.m., 9775 Chemainus Rd.

Birthday Party: pot luck dinner, bar and entertainment, 5-8 p.m., Chemainus Seniors Drop-In Centre, 9824 Willow St., Chemainus.

Latin Party Night: La Familia, Latin dance experience for body and soul, tickets $13 each or $25 couple, 8:30 p.m., Osborne Bay Pub (Crofton Hotel), 1534 Joan Ave., Crofton.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 17

Stone Sculpting Symposium: featuring some of B.C.'s most renowned sculptors, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., B.C. Marble Products, 9401 Trans Canada Highway, Chemainus.

Pat's House of Jazz: Hans Verhoeven Quartet, 2-5 p.m., admission $15, Osborne Bay Pub at the Crofton Hotel.

MONDAY, SEPT. 18

Chemainus Seniors Drop-In Centre Society: Bingo Mondays, doors open at 4:45 p.m., bingo starts at 6:40 p.m., Chemainus Seniors Drop-In Centre, 9824 Willow St., Chemainus.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 19

Meat draw: Chemainus Legion 191, 3-6 p.m., 9775 Chemainus Rd.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 20

Wednesday Market: featuring a variety of vendors, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., downtown Chemainus parking lot.

Chemainus Seniors Drop-In Centre Society: soup and sandwich, $6, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Chemainus Seniors Drop-In Centre, 9824 Willow St., Chemainus.

Nick The Entertainer: music from the '50s, '60s and '70s, comedy and magic, 7-9 p.m., Riot Brewing, 101A-3055 Oak St., Chemainus.

