Eighty Years Ago

September 9, 1937

A shingle mill that had been barely saved from an earlier fire succumbed to a second blaze. The first fire, whose damages were estimated at $10,000, destroyed a lumber mill and timber, and the second, set at $7,000 in damages, razed the office, warehouses, and lumber kilns.

Seventy Years Ago

September 11, 1947

The Royal Bank of Canada opened a branch in Aldergrove.

After homeowners on Wilson Townline Road built their houses under the assumption that the road allowances were 66 feet, council decided not to enforce the actual 99-foot allowances.

Sixty Years Ago

September 5, 1957

Sperling Community Hall was to revert to its original owner, due to lack of interest in the hall society. The dilapidated building was at the corner of Brown and Springbrook Roads (240th Street and 72nd Avenue).

Fifty Years Ago

September 7, 1967

Motorcycle racing brought 200 competitors and 2,000 fans to Totem Raceway in Aldergrove.

A fire caused $200,000 of damages to Kohler's European sausage and custom killing plant in Aldergrove. The building was 80 per cent destroyed, and $30,000 worth of meat and supplies was lost.

Forty Years Ago

September 7, 1977

The school board wouldn't share the capital cost of a proposed indoor swimming pool for Langley, but said it would help out with operating costs.

A woman convicted of dangerous driving in connection with a double-fatal accident on New Year's Eve was fined $250. The Crown had consented to a "not guilty" plea on a charge of criminal negligence causing death.

Langley's Gary Baldwin won $1,000,000 in the provincial lottery.

Thirty Years Ago

September 9, 1987

A 74-year-old woman was rescued after she had been trapped overnight in a swamp near the U.S. border.

Langley's Jim Arthurs rescued an 18-year-old who had jumped overboard from a B.C. Ferry on a dare.

Twenty Years Ago

September 5, 1997

Money's Mushrooms announced that it would spend $10 million to upgrade the mushroom composting plant whose odours had created a furor with residents in Surrey and Langley. But it said it would not move the plant.

Langley mourned with the rest of the world over the sudden death of Princess Diana in a car crash in France.

The first annual Langley Good Times Cruise-In attracted 600 vintage and classic cars, as well as thousands of spectators, into downtown Langley City.

Newlands Golf and Country Club planned a public information meeting as a run-up to its attempt to establish a casino. City council was thus far split on the merits of the proposal.