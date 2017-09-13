Create It in the Plaza is an opportunity to learn about easy DIY projects.

On Saturday from noon to 3 p.m., the public can watch do-it-yourself project demonstrations in the final of the Summer Series events in McBurney Plaza.

Get inspiration for fall projects at this free event.

Shelley Levis (Sow & Dipity, www.sowanddipity.com) will be onsite to encourage people to 'think outside the pot'.

At noon, the topic is fall patio decor. Learn how to create a fall vignette that the neighbours will envy.

There's a chalk paint demo at 1 p.m. courtesy of Carrie Thachuk, owner of The Passionate Home.

At 2 p.m. learn how to make mini pumpkin succulent planters.

In addition to the live demonstrations people can try out hands on Make and Take DIY activities but space is limited. People can sign up at the information tent on site.

Create It in the Plaza also includes live music by Bees and the Bare Bones.

The Downtown Langley Business Association and the City sponsor the McBurney Plaza Summer Series.