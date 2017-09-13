  • Connect with Us

Country Celebration showcases Langley’s rural roots

The 39th Country Celebration is Sept. 16 and 17 at Campbell Valley Regional Park. (Langley Advance files)

  •  posted Sep 13, 2017 at 4:31 PM— updated Sep 13, 2017 at 5:02 PM

It's a fall tradition going back decades in Langley – the annual Country Celebration in Campbell Valley Regional Park.

This year's show is the 39th, takes place Sept. 16 and 17, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., rain or shine, off the 8th Avenue parking lot.

This year the event will include performers Bobs & LoLo on Sunday, along with a variety of other musicians and entertainers.

There will be a giant straw maze, and Kids Zone with activities.

On the agricultural side, there will be sheep herding and homesteading demonstrations.

Live raptors – birds of prey – will be on site as well.

Raku pottery workshops, an old favourite, are back again as is the marketplace.

Food ranges from perogies to mini-doughnuts. Bring along a cup and cutlery to help reduce waste.

In celebration of 50 years of Metro Vancouver Regional Parks, admission to this year's event is free.

