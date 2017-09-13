- Home
Quesnel walks for FASD
The walk for Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder was held Saturday (Sept. 9). Supporters took to the streets wearing matching red T-shirts. The walk ended at the Friendship Centre, where a pancake breakfast was served.
Dave Sutton photos
