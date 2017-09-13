Weeds and the cover crop have gone to seed. Not a problem, just a lot of work ahead with the hoe. (Mary Lowther photo)

By Mary Lowther

We're back home, still speaking to each other, the cat still loves us (especially David because he lets her sleep on his neck) and not everything in the garden died.

Who could have predicted that the house-sitters' toddler could figure out how to turn off an electronic timer that watered half the garden? Fortunately the other half was watered by a different out-of-reach faucet so my tomatoes, espaliered fruit trees and asparagus survived, although the tomatoes only grew to half the size they normally reach when regularly fertilized.

Now it's time to hack down all the dried cover crop and weeds that have gone to seed and toss their carcasses into the pile for compost. I'm not worried about the weed seeds because, just like the seeds from hay bales, when they sprout in the garden they add nutrients to the soil when I mercilessly hoe them under. My sharp hoe cuts them down in no time. In fact, if I didn't have cover crops, I'd allow some weeds to go to seed and spread these over the garden to hold nutrients in the soil overwinter. Their deep roots will also pull nutrients up from the subsoil to the surface where we want them.

I remove any mulch and dead plants to the compost pile and only allow cover crops to protect the soil over winter because mulch harbours hordes of nasty, plant-destroying, malicious slugs and sow bugs ready to proliferate in spring and eat everything except chicory in their path. To David's gratification they even chew up my kale. "Therefore," he says, "They can't be ALL bad."

In a normal year I keep the asparagus bed well-weeded and fertilized by spreading a quarter-inch of compost and organic fertilizer (at the rate of one litre per 100 square feet) twice a year. Apparently male asparagus out-produce females so much that we are exhorted to ruthlessly pull out the females when they appear and only grow males. David doesn't think this is fair. Females set little red seeds on their fronds when they grow out; males don't. Two years ago I left the females to set and drop their seeds in the patch then let them sprout. I re-planted the sprouts in another patch, dug out the females and re-planted some sprouts in their stead. I'll keep doing this until both patches are full of males and save myself a bunch of money by not buying more plants.

Here's another trick I learned for asparagus. In the early spring: around February, cover half the bed with clear plastic; the soil will warm up and asparagus spears will soon push against the plastic. Remove the plastic and you'll be eating this asparagus sooner, extending your harvest.

Next to corn and peas, David thinks asparagus makes a great conveyor for butter.

Events:

1) Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 1 p.m.: next Lake Bloomers meeting at the church next to the Kaatza Centre. Bring a taste of something you preserved to share, if you like. Or a plant.

2) Saturday, Sept. 23 from 10:30 a.m. to noon: Cowichan Community Garden is hosting a "Thank You" event with the Scouts at the garden site for their assistance in buying three fruit trees. All are welcome. Location: Ravine Park off Stone Avenue.