Councillors Andy Morel, Lloyd McLellan and Marten Kruysse rode the old fire truck in the Golden City Days Parade on Saturday. (Chelsea Novak/Rossland News)

Despite a little rain, Rossland's Golden City Days drew plenty of crowds over the weekend.

Due to construction, the route for the Golden City Days Parade had to be altered and there was a false alarm fire that brought two fire trucks to Washington Street just before the parade was set to begin, but there were still plenty of people lined up along the route for a successful parade.

"We had a huge crowd down here for hours right after the parade," said Terry Brinson, Golden City Days coordinator, while standing under a tent in Sour Dough Alley. "So I think it was great."

The Outhouse Races had to be cancelled due to the rain, but there was still entertainment and plenty of food trucks for people to enjoy.

"I think it was a good day and that everyone who was here had fun," said Brinson. "I mean people are still sitting here under the tents, chatting and having their hamburgers."