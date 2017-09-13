Second show of the year features casual wear, work attire and formal outfits.

The Salvation Army Central Okanagan is hosting the Army Rouge Fashion Show on Monday, Sept. 18.

The show begins at 7 p.m. at the Coast Capri Hotel.

"We are thrilled to be back," said Patty Lou Bryant, communications coordinator. "In February we launched our first ever fashion show. This time we are in a bigger venue. The first 150 tickets will receive a swag bag of wonderful gifts—an evening clutch, jewelry, coupons for our Thrift Stores, hair salon coupons and more."

Among the participants will be Capital News publisher Karen Hill as well as staff member Christine Mould.

"Our models are leaders in our community and represent the diversity of women today. Thrilled to have Kathy Butler from Okanagan College and Karen Hill from the Capital News to walk our runway."

"There are three different segments—casual wear, work attire and a formal outfit. We are encouraging attendees to bring a a bag of clothing. Each bag will receive an extra coupon to our store. Our goal is to show the audience that thrift shopping offers unique clothing at amazing prices. Most of our outfits will be under $25 and look absolutely spectacular, " Bryant explained.

Over 50 designer items will be on display from Escada, Boss, Georges Rech, Joseph Ribkoff, Ralph Lauren, and Karen Wilson that will be auctioned off.

"Most of the designer items have a suggested retail price of over $500. They are in a variety of sizes and beyond gorgeous. This is a great opportunity to buy a high end item, look fabulous and help The Salvation Army Central Okanagan."

Tickets for Army Rouge are $20 for adults and $10 for students with valid ID; they are available at all three thrift stores—Westbank Store 101—3531 Old Okanagan Hwy; Sutherland Avenue Store at 1511 Sutherland and Rutland Road Store 200 North Rutland Rd.