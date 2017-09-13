- Home
C4C campaign washes cars again Saturday
Oak Bay High’s Cops for Cancer campaign team hosts another car wash at Oak bay High, 2121 Cadboro Bay Road on Saturday Sept. 16 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Submitted photo)
This weekend, washing cars sends kids with cancer to camp.
The Oak Bay High C4C (Cops for Cancer) campaign launches a second fundraiser wash Saturday, said organizer Trevor Izard, a Grade 12 student on the campaign.
"This one's going to be bigger because we're all at school," the Grade 12 student said. "It ends at 3 p.m. but we're always there until 4."
The car was runs Saturday, Sept. 16 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Oak Bay High, 2121 Cadboro Bay Rd.
C4C campaign continues to churn next weekend with a bottle drive Sept. 23.
Students will be out in thecommunity
To learn more about 2017's Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock, visit tourderock.ca.