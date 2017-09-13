  • Connect with Us

C4C campaign washes cars again Saturday

<p>Oak Bay High’s Cops for Cancer campaign team hosts another car wash at Oak bay High, 2121 Cadboro Bay Road on Saturday Sept. 16 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Submitted photo)</p> -

Oak Bay High’s Cops for Cancer campaign team hosts another car wash at Oak bay High, 2121 Cadboro Bay Road on Saturday Sept. 16 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Submitted photo)

  •  posted Sep 13, 2017 at 2:31 PM— updated Sep 13, 2017 at 3:02 PM

This weekend, washing cars sends kids with cancer to camp.

The Oak Bay High C4C (Cops for Cancer) campaign launches a second fundraiser wash Saturday, said organizer Trevor Izard, a Grade 12 student on the campaign.

"This one's going to be bigger because we're all at school," the Grade 12 student said. "It ends at 3 p.m. but we're always there until 4."

The car was runs Saturday, Sept. 16 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Oak Bay High, 2121 Cadboro Bay Rd.

See video from last year's Oak Bay High C4C finale below.

C4C campaign continues to churn next weekend with a bottle drive Sept. 23.

To learn more about 2017's Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock, visit tourderock.ca.

