Food bank president Kim Metzger shows off the new cook book that is now handed out free to food bank clients. (Dawn Gibson/ Sooke News Mirror)

With a new cook book and multiple fundraising events coming up, it's safe to say the Sooke Food Bank Society has been keeping busy.

The cook book was written by chef Pat Hogan and is being handed out free to clients at the food bank.

It was designed for people who aren't necessarily familiar with cooking the type of food the bank gives out, and also teaches clients how to stretch food out into more meals.

"If I hand you a can of beans you're just seeing a can of beans, but if we give you a few ideas perhaps you'll see beyond that," said Kim Metzger, president of the food bank. "It also helps create less waste."

On Saturday (Sept. 16), the food bank will be holding B.C. Food Drive, so anyone in Sooke who wants to donate can leave a bag of unopened, non-perishable items such as cereal, canned fruit and meat, baby formula and pasta.

The food bank asks that people have their bags ready to go on their doorstep by 9:30 a.m.

On Sept. 22 at the Royal Canadian Legion beginning at 1 p.m., the food bank will hold a meeting to discuss Christmas, and anyone who wants to become a volunteer or part of the executive committee can join.

Metzger said they believe that with a little bit of extra effort, such as teaching clients to garden or guiding them to housing subsidies, they can help move people past the food bank.

"There's nothing more exciting to us than when our past receivers become givers," said Metzger.

She added that the food bank tries to be kind and receive its clients with dignity.

"When you are in a situation where you are vulnerable, to know that your community is not going to judge you and give you little bit of a hand up, I think is healing," said Metzger. "It can't fix everything, but for a minute it can make it OK."

For more information on the Sooke Food Bank Society and news on upcoming events, please go online to sookeregionvolunteers.org.