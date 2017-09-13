Oak Bay News reader Lauren Charlton stumbled on this picturesque moment last week at Shoal Bay. ‘It was the family dig’s first kayak trip,’ she said. ‘He was well behaved especially for a large dog in a smallcockpit.’ (Lauren Charlton photo)

"It was the family dig's first kayak trip. He was well behaved especially for a large dog in a small cockpit," the photographer said. "I asked the father and child if I could send the picture to the Oak Bay news and they wholeheartedly approved."