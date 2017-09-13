  • Connect with Us

Maple Ridge woman battling cancer honoured by RCMP

Supt. Jennifer Hyland presents Logan Lay with a framed uniform and badge after she was Police Chief for a Day for the Ridge Meadows RCMP. (Contributed)

  • by  Colleen Flanagan - Maple Ridge News
  •  posted Sep 13, 2017 at 11:30 AM— updated Sep 13, 2017 at 12:01 PM

Logan Lay was presented with her own framed uniform and badge to commemorate her role as chief for the day with the RCMP in June.

The 20-year-old woman was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2005 and has had extensive chemotherapy and multiple surgeries since then.

In 2011 her cancer went into remission and she enjoyed five years being cancer free until the tumour came back again in August 2016.

Police Chief for the DayShe has been undergoing treatment since.

Supt. Jennifer Hyland made the presentation on Sept. 8 of the uniform Lay wore at the June 29 event.

The uniform was neatly pressed in the glass frame along with a photograph that Lay took with RCMP members outside the Ridge Meadows RCMP detachment downtown Maple Ridge.

The badge was presented to her in a special protective box.

Hyland knows the Lay family because her son plays on the same lacrosse team as Lay's younger brother.

The event naming Lay as Police Chief for the Day raised money for two local RCMP officers riding in Cops for Cancer.

"We wanted to celebrate young men and women like Logan and their families who are living with this every day, and to shine a light on them," said Hyland in an interview at the time.

