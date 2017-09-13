Firefighter John Rufh is practicing his swing in anticipation of the Colwood Volunteer Firefighters Association’s 21st annual golf tournament this weekend. Leading up to the big event, which is a fundraiser for the association’s scholarship fund, Colwood firefighters are looking for local businesses to sponsor holes. (Photo contributed)

During the first four years of the Colwood Volunteer Firefighters Association's scholarship fund they have awarded more than $10,000. And they have no plans of slowing down anytime soon.

One of the ways the group raises money for the fund is through their annual golf tournament. In its 21st year, this year's event is scheduled to take place this Sunday (Sept. 17) at Olympic View Golf Course with a shot gun start getting underway at 1:30 p.m.

Firefighter John Rufh said more than 120 golfers will be taking part in the event with dinner to follow at the Colwood fire hall. The $120 entry fee covers the green fee, cart fee, dinner, prizes and more.

But if you're not a golfer, you can still get involved. Businesses can sponsor different holes to show their support and a number of individuals and organizations have also donated prizes for the event.

For more information, to sponsor a hole or donate a prize, contact Bryan Erwin at the Colwood department, 250-478-8321.

