Not all of the numbers are in, but the latest fundraiser looks to have met the goal set by organizers.

The third annual golf fundraiser tournament in support of Ponoka Victim Services went Sept. 8 on the old course at Wolf Creek Golf Resort and went well, according to executive director Miranda Pinkson.

"It's absolutely great, the weather cooperated and everyone thoroughly enjoyed the day," she said.

Pinkson explained the goal was to raise $10,000 and they may exceed that number.

"We don't have the final figure yet, but I certainly think we will at least reach our goal," Pinkson stated.

"Everyone had lots of fun and we had tremendous support from local businesses through prizes and donations, to the point where we were able to provide 10 team prizes and both men's and woman's hole prizes, something we have never been able to do before."

As for where the funds will be used, it will be funnelled from Victim Services in order to help further educate school students and provide the public information that can help them deal with certain situations.

"One is we will be bringing in a presenter that will focus on assisting people and students in resiliency and overcoming adversity, which can help victims or anyone that is dealing with something. In addition, we will be increasing the educational and program material for the school resource officer to help address substance abuse in our youth."

Pinkson added the new material will better assist in teaching the youth about drugs, alcohol, tobacco and vaping through a new series called Talk It Out.

Any excess funds will be used to help pay for continued advocate and staff training at Victim Services.