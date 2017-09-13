By now, most people may have noticed a new mural in downtown Ponoka.

The mural, which features a majestic lake and wildlife scene, takes up the full length of the rear of 5019 Chipman Avenue — which also happens to house the Ponoka News.

Gord Liddle owns the building and got the inspiration for a mural from one that was completed about this time last year.

"Without a doubt it was seeing Murray (Wedin's) mural on the east side of his property on 48 Avenue," Liddle said.

"It was so real that I nearly walked up to the building thinking I would be able to open a door and walk inside this work of art.

In hopes of accomplishing similar results, Liddle hired the same artist as Wedin — Edmonton area muralist Robert Murray — to come up with a vision for the space using some suggestions from Liddle. Murray took a couple of weeks to paint the mural, which was finished in late August.

"I was looking for something that would not become dated. I wanted something that would catch your eye," he added.

"As I thought about it, I realized I could incorporate the entire town on my back wall."

The mural is based upon the look of the Chain Lakes, located southeast of Ponoka, with Liddle stating it would be nice if people could recognize a local scene instead of something generic.

He also explained that the wildlife portrayed in the scene was specifically chosen to show the public a bit more about where the Ponoka name was derived from.

"The elk was one of the species that shared the central Alberta habitat before men started settling," Liddle said, noting it was thought that the odd elk had displayed a black colour.

"Also, there was a man named Black Elk, one of the most studied and written about Native Americans. He was recognized an Oglala Lakota holy man and the name Ponoka means elk in Blackfoot."

Liddle added the elk has long been a symbol used by the town.

With the mural being placed along the back alley, Liddle isn't worried about it getting lost.

"Once I realized that this mural is not for me or the stakeholders involved in the building, it's a gift to Ponoka. There are not words to describe how much I love Ponoka," he said.