For any business to succeed, there are always a few tricks of the trade that need to be learned.

The Ponoka and District Chamber of Commerce is hosting a dinner event at the Kinsmen Community Centre Sept. 19 to help owners, managers and even staff to learn what kind of things will work best for their business.

Corey Poirier — 'The Speaker Guy' — will be the guest presenter and will focus on what he has discovered about success that may well help those in attendance. He is an author, professional speaker and trainer as well as having hosted several radio, television and podcast shows.

"I'll be revealing timeless secrets (in relation to customer service, leadership and time-management) that I have discovered after interviewing more than 4,000 of the world's top leaders in their field," Poirier said in an email.

"I do it in a way that will allow people to implement these same secrets starting the very next day — whether they are wanting to leverage these to improve their personal or professional lives, or take their business to the next level."

Some of the more well-known people he has interviewed include Arlene Dickinson of Dragon's Den fame and a very successful entrepreneur, Rick Hansen, co-creator of Chicken Soup for the Soul, Jack Canfield and Jake the Snake Roberts.

Heather Bendera, Chamber executive manager, stated the business group is excited to have Poirier come to speak and this will be an opportunity for people to gain some more knowledge.

The event begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Ponoka Kinsmen Community Centre with dinner schedule to start at 6.

Anyone is welcome and tickets — $30 for Chamber members, $35 for non-members — can be purchased by contacting the Chamber at (403) 783-3888 or at the Torch and Teal located on Chipman Avenue (50 Ave.).