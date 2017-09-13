- Home
Parkinson Superwalk in Salmo
Salmo held a Parkinson Superwalk on Saturday to help raise funds to support awareness. The event attracted over 40 participants, age range was babies to 80 years old walkers ( scooters,bikes,etc.), and raised over 2400. Many thanks to the local businesses who donated door prizes for the event.
Submitted photo
SUBMITTED
Black Press
The Salmo Superwalk raised $2400+ to support Parkinson awareness
