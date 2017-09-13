- Home
Kicking off fall market season
Heart & Soul Tae Kwon Do chose two of the tallest visitors at Trail’s incrEDIBLE Farmers Market on Saturday to hold up a board, well above six feet, for Billy Johnson to break with a kick. The Fruitvale martial arts school demonstrated their skills for a large gathering at the youth-focused event. As part of the Participaction150 play list - a celebration of the country’s 150th birthday whereby communities are encouraged to try 150 activities that define Canada’s land and people – the school is offering free family Tae Kwon Do classes on Oct. 2, Oct. 4 and Oct. 11. For more information contact Master Jakki Van Hemert at masterjakki@heartandsoultkd.com.
Crowds gathered for youth-centric demonstrations at the Saturday farmers market
