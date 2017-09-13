The 2017 Lakes District Fall Fair had something for everyone. Artisans, small animal exhibits, heavy horse pull, bumper ball fighting, stock dog competition, helicopter rides, logger sports, exhibit hall, team roping, children's festival, livestock show and a music festival were some of this year's attractions. Although the forecast was rain over the weekend, the sky was clear for most of the fair. There was still a lot of activity on Sunday even with the rain. "I think it was excellent, we were very pleased with the turnout," said Joan McFee, director of the Lakes District Fall Fair Association. "All the comments and feedback were very positive."