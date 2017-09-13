- Home
Great time at Burns Lake summer camp
Local children showcased their art skills during the 'everyday theme camp,' the last summer camp of the season in Burns Lake. The summer camps were held in July and August with a different theme each week for children seven to 12 years old.
