  • Connect with Us

Community Papers

City seeks nominations for Culture and Heritage Awards

HASH(0x8129b0) -
HASH(0x8129b0)
— image credit:
  •  posted Sep 12, 2017 at 10:30 PM— updated Sep 12, 2017 at 11:00 PM

Residents can help recognize the people who've built up Nanaimo's cultural scene as nominations open for the 2018 Culture and Heritage Awards.

The City of Nanaimo is seeking public nominations for the annual awards, which recognize outstanding organizations, groups and individuals in the arts, culture and heritage fields, a press release says.

"These awards recognize the best of Nanaimo's arts, culture and heritage volunteers, as well as their creative talent," said Mayor Bill McKay, in the release. "The work of these amazing volunteers and creative professionals all contributes a sense of vitality and pride within our community."

There are five categories: excellence in culture, honour in culture, emerging cultural leader, John Thomson Heritage Memorial award and the newest, honour in heritage. The new category is to give recognition for outstanding support, advocacy, promotion or interpretation of Nanaimo's heritage and history.

A special ceremony will be held at the Port Theatre in April, 2018 for recipients of the awards.

Nomination forms are available online at http://cnan.ca/2f0HSYp. The deadline to submit nominations is Nov. 17 before 4:30 p.m.

We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

You might like ...