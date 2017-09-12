Residents can help recognize the people who've built up Nanaimo's cultural scene as nominations open for the 2018 Culture and Heritage Awards.

The City of Nanaimo is seeking public nominations for the annual awards, which recognize outstanding organizations, groups and individuals in the arts, culture and heritage fields, a press release says.

"These awards recognize the best of Nanaimo's arts, culture and heritage volunteers, as well as their creative talent," said Mayor Bill McKay, in the release. "The work of these amazing volunteers and creative professionals all contributes a sense of vitality and pride within our community."

There are five categories: excellence in culture, honour in culture, emerging cultural leader, John Thomson Heritage Memorial award and the newest, honour in heritage. The new category is to give recognition for outstanding support, advocacy, promotion or interpretation of Nanaimo's heritage and history.

A special ceremony will be held at the Port Theatre in April, 2018 for recipients of the awards.

Nomination forms are available online at http://cnan.ca/2f0HSYp. The deadline to submit nominations is Nov. 17 before 4:30 p.m.