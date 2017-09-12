Nanaimo Teenfest is looking for competitors for its teen talent contest as it gets ready to hold its fourth annual expo. Stock photo

Teenagers have the chance to step into the spotlight this weekend during Teenfest's talent contest.

Nanaimo Teenfest is building its lineup for a talent contest in the lead up to its fourth annual expo Saturday (Sept.16) and event chief executive officer Ali Berman says anything goes.

"Singing, dancing, juggling – doesn't matter, anything," said Berman, who said this year contestants will be judged by actor Mackenzie Gray, who plays in the TV series Riverdale and Legion, as well as Nanaimo hip hop musician SirReal and Stacey Butterworth, owner of Harbour Dance.

Teens send in YouTube videos to compete and the top 12 perform live. The winner gets a $250 Visa gift card.

"We really want to put these talented youth in front of people who can help make a difference in their lives," Berman said about the trio of judges, adding they can talk to the teens, guide, mentor and help them along the way.

Nanaimo Teenfest is a free exhibition for teens 12-18 years old and is funded with $7,000 from the City of Nanaimo. Gray will be available for an autograph signing and meet-and-greet. There will also be vendors and performances by SirReal, Flipside Gymnastics and Skills Canada.

The event takes place at Beban Park social centre, from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Donations will be taken at the door for Tillicum Lelum Aboriginal Friendship Centre. To enter the talent show send the video link to info@teenfest.ca.