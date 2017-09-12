By Raven Nyman

Foot Clinic

A Foot Clinic will be held on September 14 at 1:30 p.m. at the Clinton Seniors' Centre at 217 Smith Avenue.

The Foot Clinic will be administered by Colleen Thom, a Registered Nurse and Foot Care Nurse with a background in Medical-Surgical Nursing and Geriatrics. Colleen received her Nursing Diploma from Lethbridge Community College in Alberta, and has worked in the health care field for more than two decades, bringing plenty of valuable experience to her mobile Foot Care service.

If you are unsure whether a Foot Care Clinic would be beneficial to you, you can ask yourself a few basic questions to determine if you should book an appointment. Do you find your feet getting sore on a regular basis? Do you experience arthritis, diabetes, injuries, or have ill-fitting shoes? Do you have foot fungus, calluses, or discomforting dry skin?

If you answered "yes" to any of the above, you will certainly benefit from the Foot Clinic.

Remember, this is an opportunity that Clinton residents would normally have to travel far out of town to receive, so be sure to contact Colleen at (250) 819-1632 if you'd like to book an appointment to check your foot health.

Clinton Seniors' Association

The Clinton Seniors' Association has returned from its summer break and will resume monthly meetings on September 21, with a potluck lunch to follow at the Clinton Seniors' Centre.

All seniors are welcome, and new members are encouraged to join. A reminder that the annual membership fee is $15. Monthly meetings will be held on the third Thursday of each month at the Seniors' Centre following a soup, sandwich, and cake lunch.

Spirit of Clinton holds Annual General Meeting

The Spirit of Clinton Committee, chaired by Sandi Burrage, will hold its Annual General Meeting on Thursday, September 14 at 7 p.m. in the Clinton Memorial Hall. The meeting is open to members of the public.

The committee is responsible for the fostering and promotion of new and recurring events in the Village, such as the summer Music in the Park concerts and the Soap Box Derby.