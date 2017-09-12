Advance care planning allows every capable adult to express our desires for the health care interventions we want and dont want in the event we are ever unable to speak for ourselves.

Buy the farm. Pushing up daisies. Whatever you want to call death — many of us are uncomfortable talking about it. But could we actually benefit from confronting our mortality head on? For most of us, we want time, and lots of it, to live on this earth. However, more and more people are realizing that actually talking about death can add value to life.

"Whether you are young or young at heart, now is the time for you to make or review your Advance Care Plan to make sure your voice is heard and your loved ones have the confidence to speak on your behalf about the health care you would want if you are unable to speak for yourself," notes Joyce Kuhn, a semi-retired critical care nurse, who now facilitates Advance Care Planning workshops. We know dying not the easiest subject to talk about, but there's a 100% chance that it's going to happen to you. Imagine, one day, without any warning, you find yourself in a hospital in a life-threatening situation, unable to communicate. Who would speak for you and make health care decisions on your behalf? We never know when our circumstances might unexpectedly change."

You are cordially invited to learn more about advance care planning at an introductory workshop on Thursday, Sept. 14, 1-3 p.m. or Saturday, Sept. 30, 1-3 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion, 1825 Comox Avenue.

What is advance care planning? Advance care planning is a process of reflection and communication, a time for you to reflect on your values and wishes, and to let others know your future health and personal care preferences in the event that you become incapable of consenting to or refusing treatment or other care.

Advance care planning means having conversations with family and friends and designating a representative – the person you want speak for you if you cannot speak for yourself. It may also include writing down your wishes, and may involve talking with healthcare providers and financial and legal professionals.

You may never need your advance care plan – but if you do, you'll be glad that it's there and that you have had these conversations, to make sure that your voice is heard and your loved ones can speak on your behalf when you cannot speak for yourself.

To register for the workshop or access other advance care planning information, contact the Comox Valley Hospice Society at 250-339-5533 or reception@comoxhospice.com

Additional information at at www.AdvanceCarePlanningCV.ca