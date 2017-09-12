Artist Ryan Forrester sketches three of the West Shore’s best-known mascots: Rocky, the Victoria Shamrocks’ raccoon; Parka the beaver with Parks Canada, and Reb of the Westshore Rebels during last year’s event.

The City of Colwood and Parks Canada are teaming up again for an event the entire family can enjoy.

The Colwood Seaside Festival and second annual Paint-In at the Fort, takes place on Sept. 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Fort Rodd Hill and Fisgard Lighthouse national historic sites.

Hatley Castle, Esquimalt Lagoon, Fort Rodd Hill and Fisgard Lighthouse make Colwood home to some of the most spectacularly beautiful sights on the Island, noted Colwood Mayor Carol Hamilton. "Free family events like this fall's Colwood Seaside Festival and Eats and Beats during the summer give Colwood residents the chance to celebrate their community and invite people from around the region to enjoy it too," Hamilton said. "The Colwood Seaside Festival is packed with free family fun in a scenic setting where you be entertained by live music, magicians, local actors and artists."

One of the highlights of this community celebration of arts, culture and heritage features horse-drawn carriage rides around the site by Victoria Carriage Tours. Fans of live music can look forward to being entertained by the Smiley Brothers, Cookeildh and Big Weee.

You can also explore the past with historic and ghostly tours with John Adams, or get a caricature done by an artist.

West Shore Parks and Recreation staff will be on hand with crafts, activities and games for the kids, while Coast Collective will conducting a Paint-In at the Fort contest.

The Greater Victoria Public Library's outreach van will be there as well with Wi-Fi. Food trucks will be on site for those wanting to purchase refreshments. Ride the trolley from the park and ride to the festival and back, courtesy of Wilson's Transportation.

For more information on the event go to colwood.ca.

