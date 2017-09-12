Artur Ciastkowski, publisher at the Campbell River Mirror, was arrested for Virginia Bessette’s Jail and Bail Fundraiser for Cops for Cancer. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

Video

This afternoon Tour de Rock rider Virginia Bessette arrested Campbell River Mirror publisher Artur Ciastkowski, as part of her Jail and Bail fundraiser for Cops for Cancer.

Ciastkowski was held in jail at Tyee Chevrolet until he made bail.

There is still time to donate, help Bessette reach her goal.

Click here to donate to the cause!

