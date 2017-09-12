- Home
VIDEO: ShakeZone offers safety tips, resources at UVic
Oak Bay and the University of Victoria bring the Quake Cottage to the UVic ShakeZone. Open to staff, students and area residents, ShakeZone runs from Sept. 12 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the quad outside the library.
The Quake Cottage touring Greater Victoria seats three and simulates an 8.0 earthquake complete with sound and video showing what that magnitude quake might look like in the streets.
The simulator appears alongside displays from the Insurance Bureau of BC, the Oak Bay Emergency Program, the UVic Bookstore, Ocean Networks Canada, Emergency Management BC, St. John Ambulance and the Saanich Emergency Program.
