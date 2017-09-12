The Parkinson’s SuperWalk took place on Saturday starting from Spirit Square in Pitt Meadows. (Contributed)

Rain ponchos were handed out at the Parkinson's SuperWalk in Pitt Meadows on Saturday.

But despite the soggy, wet weather 135 participants and an additional 30 volunteers took part in this years event raising $19,488.

This money will be given to the Parkinson's Society of British Columbia to go towards programs, support services, advocacy efforts and research for the disease.

And since many people didn't make the event itself, volunteer coordinator of the Pitt Meadows SuperWalk Edith Elliott expects the total to be well over $20,000 once those pledge forms are sent in.

There were three different routes around the square for those with mobility issues and a choice of a 1.5-kilometre, 2.5-km and 3-km route for everyone else.

Parkinson's disease is the second most common neurodegenerative disorder after Alzheimer's disease.

More than 13,000 people in B.C. have been diagnosed with the disease and the number of Canadians over 40 living with the disease is expected to rise 65 per cent by 2031.

More than 20 communities across the province took part in the Parkinson's SuperWalk.

The society's goal is to raise $460,000.

So far, $260,455 has been raised online.