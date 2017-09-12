Andy Adams, Mayor of Campbell River has proclaimed Sept. 16 to be "BC Thanksgiving Food Drive for the Food Bank Day"

What does this mean? It starts with the generous people of Campbell River organizing a donation of non perishable food. You can clean out your cupboards of unopened food or make a trip to your grocery store. The BC Thanksgiving Food Drive organization has two ways to facilitate mass donations to the Campbell River Food Bank.

First, in the week of Sept. 11 to 16, volunteers will deliver bags with attached flyers to assigned routes of residential addresses. The occupant fills the bag with non perishable food and places it outside their front door by 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16. Shortly thereafter, the volunteers will return to collect the bags from porches and front door areas and drive them to a central pickup point, weigh them and repackage the contents into boxes which are immediately picked up by the food bank truck and driven to food bank storage. Volunteers will cover as much of the city as they can, but unfortunately they are not able to cover all neighborhoods.

However, there are 50 donation boxes scattered throughout the city, where residents can drop off their donations. Some of the box locations are: Library, Shaw Cable, Habitat for Humanity, Shar-Kare, Strathcona Gardens, Sportsplex, Steiner's Bakery, Willow Point Pharmasave, Fabricland, Transitions, Jenny Craig, and Campbell River Visitor Center.

The donation boxes will be closed out and collected Friday afternoon Sept. 15, so have your donations in by that time.

The details of the BC thanksgiving food drive can be seen at bctfooddrive.org. All food collected will be delivered to the Campbell River Food Bank.