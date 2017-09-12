Aisholpan works with her eagle as her father Nurgaiv watches in the film The Eagle Huntress. Photo submitted

Krista Liebe

Special to Tribune/Advisor

The Williams Lake Film Club is starting the new season this coming Friday, Sept. 15, at 7 p.m. at the Gibraltar Room.

Back doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Our opening feature is a big film, an audience favourite at nearly every film festival it was shown at and many people have contacted me to make sure that we will bring this film to Williams Lake.

The film is The Eagle Huntress released in 2016 and filmed in the Altai region of Mongolia.

The cinematography is some of the best you will ever see, truly awe inspiring. It is a documentary directed by Otto Bell in the original language, Kazakh, with English subtitles.

Length is 87 minutes and it is rated G. Your kids aged 10 and older will enjoy this film as well and we will not charge admission for kids under 13 years of age. Although a documentary, it has the feel of a great adventure film.

The Eagle Huntress follows the true story of Aisholpan, a 13-year-old girl, as she trains to become the first female eagle huntress. While there are many old Kazakh eagle hunters who vehemently reject the idea of any female taking part in their ancient tradition, Aisholpan's father Nurgaiv believes that a girl can do anything a boy can, as long as she is determined.

As every eagle can only have one master, Aisholpan has to capture an eagle of her own. Climbing down a sheer rock cliff with a rope, Aisholpan captures a fledgling eagle from its nest as its mother circles overhead.

Her eagle will live, train, and hunt with her until she releases it into the wild years later so the cycle of life can continue. After months of training her eagle with her father Aisholpan is ready to test her abilities.

She enters a renowned competition, the Golden Eagle Festival, competing against 70 of the greatest Kazakh eagle hunters in Mongolia. To do this she has to complete the rite of passage for every young eagle hunter and take part in a hunt. Aisholpan must ride with her father deep into the frigid mountains and endure 40 below zero temperatures and dangerous climbs to prove she is a true eagle huntress.

Remember, Aisholpan is 13 years old! She never doubts her ability to be as strong or brave as any boy. And this makes her story a modern and inspiring one because Aisholpan represents a world where a young girl's dreams, no matter how challenging, can come true.

With her rosy face, dimpled smile and calm grace under pressure, she is a standout straight A student and tomboy who decorates her braids with flowers and bows and beats male classmates at checkers and wrestling.

The Eagle Huntress has a great soundtrack and ends with an anthem "You can do anything" sung by pop superstar Sia. It is narrated by another teenage role model, Star Wars actress Daisy Ridley.

Refreshments are available after the screening. Stick around and meet old friends and make new ones.

Admission prices as well as club memberships have not changed: $10 regular admission; $8 for film club members and $6 for seniors (65+) and students, high school and TRU. Film club memberships are $10 for the year. They will be available at the door as well.