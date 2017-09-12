A day of shredding confidential documents will once again support the Nanaimo and District Crime Stoppers program.

For a minimum donation of $20, documents will be professionally and confidentially shredded by Vancouver Island-based shredding and document storage company, Best Shredding. Those waiting and watching their documents being shredded can also drop in a donation for a grilled hotdog or burger provided by Save-On-Foods.

"Crime Stoppers is a registered non-profit organization, which does not receive any form of government funding. Fundraising events such as these are essential to run a successful program," Const. Gary O'Brien, Nanaimo and District Crime Stoppers program coordinator, said in a press release. "Shredding documents also significantly reduces your chances of becoming a victim of identity theft. This type of crime can destroy you financially, wipe out your good credit and could take you years to recoup your financial and personal losses."

The annual event happens Saturday (Sept. 16) 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Brooks Landing Save-On-Foods at 2000 Island Highway.

For more information, call O'Brien at 250-755-3257.