Residents take a tractor ride during the 50th annual Metchosin Day at the municipal grounds on Sunday (Kendra Wong/News Gazette staff).

Thousands of residents came out to the 50th annual Metchosin Day at the municipal grounds on Sunday.

The event included demonstrations, a petting zoo, a pet show, hay rides, children's games, a beer garden, as well as more than 100 vendors.

Here are a few photos if you couldn't make it out to the festivities.