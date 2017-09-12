- Home
Metchosin Day in photos
Residents take a tractor ride during the 50th annual Metchosin Day at the municipal grounds on Sunday (Kendra Wong/News Gazette staff).
Thousands of residents came out to the 50th annual Metchosin Day at the municipal grounds on Sunday.
The event included demonstrations, a petting zoo, a pet show, hay rides, children's games, a beer garden, as well as more than 100 vendors.
Here are a few photos if you couldn't make it out to the festivities.
