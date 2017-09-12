  • Connect with Us

Community Papers

Metchosin Day in photos

<p>Residents take a tractor ride during the 50th annual Metchosin Day at the municipal grounds on Sunday (Kendra Wong/News Gazette staff).</p> -

— image credit:
  • by  Kendra Wong - Goldstream News Gazette
  •  posted Sep 12, 2017 at 6:30 AM— updated Sep 12, 2017 at 7:01 AM

Thousands of residents came out to the 50th annual Metchosin Day at the municipal grounds on Sunday.

The event included demonstrations, a petting zoo, a pet show, hay rides, children's games, a beer garden, as well as more than 100 vendors.

Here are a few photos if you couldn't make it out to the festivities.

kendra.wong@goldstreamgazette.com

