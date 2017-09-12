Sam Pasta, left, Donna Gaiger and Gordie Govenlock rehearse a play for Expo 86. Many readers will remember Sam Pasta, our longtime hairdresser (Salvatore’s) in the Evergreen Mall. Sooke Region Museum photo

Elida Peers

Contributed

It was the mid-1980s and we were up to all sorts of exciting things at the Sooke Region Museum. This scene was from a play we were working on for Expo 86. Many readers will remember Sam Pasta, our longtime hairdresser (Salvatore's) in the Evergreen Mall.

When I called Sam, now in retirement in Victoria with wife Carole, to confirm this photo, he chuckled at the good times we had. Those folks in our community who are working on our historical pageant to be presented at the Community Theatre in early November, will be delighted to know that Sam Pasta has agreed to re-play the role as "the Pope" which he enacted so charmingly in 2008.

In this photo, the lady being helped by Sam to alight the carriage is Donna Gaiger, and the gentleman waiting to drive the beautifully matched horses was Gordie Govenlock, at that time a hard-working member of the board of Sooke Region Historical Society.

Gordie and his wife Elizabeth later moved to Duncan, but the name is well known here still as Gordie's son Alden Govenlock is recently retired from a long career as woods superintendent for Pacific Logging and later as manager for TimberWest.

The scene of course, is Moss Cottage, the oldest standing building west of Victoria, which was moved to the Sooke Region Museum with the help of the Sooke Lions Club in 1977. The matched team was borrowed from June Simle.

I chatted with June recently, as she sat on her sunny patio on her beautiful rolling hillside farm on Milligan Road, with its stable which once held eight Arabian horses. She recalled that she was able to keep one of those lovely white horses to the age of 31.

Elida Peers is the historian of Sooke Region Museum.